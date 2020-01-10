Traffic

Dan Ryan outbound local lanes blocked near Chicago Skyway after landfill truck overturns, leaks fuel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A landfill truck rolled over in the local lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway near the Indiana Skyway Friday morning, blocking the local lanes.

The overturned landfill truck spilled its load and is also leaking fuel, which has prompted a Level 1 Hazmat response.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

All outbound traffic is being forced into the express lanes at 47th Street.
