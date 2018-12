Metra Electric train 705, which was scheduled to leave Millennium Station at 5:02 p.m., will not operate Monday night due to downed wires. Delays on the line are expected throughout the evening.Metra said other Metra Electric trains will depart and arrive in Millennium Station. Delays as of 5:45 p.m. were between about 15 and 25 minutes.Metra said delays of between 10 and 30 minutes should be expected.