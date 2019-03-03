TRAFFIC

New Metra reverse-commute service begins Monday

People who make a reverse commute from the city to the north suburbs will get a little help from Metra starting Monday.

A two-year reverse commute pilot project begins March 4 on the Milwaukee District North Line. A new "reverse-commute train" will operate during each rush period as part of the $1.4 million project, which is funded by a public-private partnership between Metra and Lake County businesses and governments. AbbVie, Horizon Pharma, Trustmark Insurance, Tenneco, Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital, Lake County government, the city of Lake Forest and the village of Deerfield are participating in the agreement.

"We are excited to launch this test of new reverse-commute service between Chicago and Lake County," Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement. "We are hopeful that this initiative will build our ridership, help local businesses to recruit top talent and have a positive impact on economic activity in Lake County. This partnership also is an innovative way to test the demand for service to Lake County and potentially improve our infrastructure."

Metra's current schedule is inconvenient for many reverse-commute riders as there are no outbound express trains during the morning rush and the afternoon trains are too early or too late for many workers.

The Lake County partners are hoping that the addition of these special reverse-commute trains will help companies recruit and retain employees who live in the city.

"With this new service, it is now easy to live downtown and work in Lake County," Lake County Partners President and CEO Kevin Considine said in a statement. "This is a tremendous opportunity for city dwellers to build careers at any of our globally recognized companies."

Full details of the new schedule are available on Metra's website.
