TRAFFIC

Officers help rescue woman from bridge along Route 83 in Oak Brook

EMBED </>More Videos

Northbound Route 83 was backed up Friday morning from Ogden Avenue to 31st Street in west suburban Oakbrook due to police activity at 31st. (WLS)

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Officers in west suburban Oak Brook helped rescue a 49-year-old Westmont woman who was threatening to harm herself Friday morning.

Oak Brook police and firefighters responded around 4:40 a.m. to a report of a woman hanging over a bridge along Route 83 near 31st Street. Police said she threatened to take her own life.

Critical Incident Trained officers were called to the scene and established a rapport with the woman. Hinsdale police shut down northbound Route 83 at 31st.

CIT officers spoke with the woman for more than an hour. She eventually came away from the railing willingly, back to safety, with help from Oak Brook police.

She was then taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Northbound Route 83 was closed at 31st until around 7:20 a.m., causing heavy traffic during the morning commute. At one point, the backup reached 55th Street.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpolicetrafficOakbrook TerraceOak Brook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News