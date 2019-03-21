Traffic

Semi-truck rolls over, catches fire on NB Tri-State in Gurnee

A roll-over crash involving a semi-truck is creating big delays on the northbound Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near Route 132 in Gurnee. At one point, the semi-truck was on fire and all lanes were blocked.

Chopper 7HD flew over the scene as firefighters surrounded the burned out truck. No injuries have been reported in the crash.

As of 6:15 a.m., the three right lanes of the northbound Tri-State Tollway were blocked.

Illinois State Police said the truck was carrying a load of Pepsi soft drinks.
