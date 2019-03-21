Semi-truck rolls over, catches fire on NB Tri-State in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A roll-over crash involving a semi-truck is creating big delays on the northbound Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning.The crash occurred near Route 132 in Gurnee. At one point, the semi-truck was on fire and all lanes were blocked.Chopper 7HD flew over the scene as firefighters surrounded the burned out truck. No injuries have been reported in the crash.As of 6:15 a.m., the three right lanes of the northbound Tri-State Tollway were blocked.Illinois State Police said the truck was carrying a load of Pepsi soft drinks.