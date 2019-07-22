VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on I-88

Exclusive video from Chopper 7HD shows the pickup truck turning over in the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 near the York road exit at about 6:45 a.m.
A group good Samaritans, including an off-duty paramedic, got out of their cars and flipped the pickup truck back on its side. The driver was then able to climb out of the truck and was able to walk away.
VIDEO: Pickup truck flips over on I-88
VIDEO: Good Samaritans flip over pickup truck on I-88
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help driver out of overturned pickup truck on I-88
The extent of the driver's injuries is not known.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map