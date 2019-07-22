Traffic

VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on I-88

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of good Samaritans came to the rescue of a driver of a pickup truck that flipped over on I-88 in west suburban Oak Brook Monday morning.

Exclusive video from Chopper 7HD shows the pickup truck turning over in the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 near the York road exit at about 6:45 a.m.

A group good Samaritans, including an off-duty paramedic, got out of their cars and flipped the pickup truck back on its side. The driver was then able to climb out of the truck and was able to walk away.

VIDEO: Pickup truck flips over on I-88
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 7HD flew over I-88 near York Road as a pickup truck flipped over Monday morning.


VIDEO: Good Samaritans flip over pickup truck on I-88
EMBED More News Videos

A group of good Samaritans got out of their cars and flipped over a pickup truck to help the driver of a pickup truck on I-88 Monday morning.



VIDEO: Good Samaritans help driver out of overturned pickup truck on I-88
EMBED More News Videos

A driver of an overturned pickup truck is able to get out of the cab with the help of some good Samaritans on I-88 Monday morning.



The extent of the driver's injuries is not known.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficoak brookrollover crashgood samaritancrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local Republicans' 'Jihad Squad' Facebook post draws condemnation
43 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard in effect along Lake Michigan
Bears' season opener featuring concert by Chance the Rapper
RNs to picket at UCMC over patient care and safety concerns
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Monday
Show More
Officials: 2 heat-related deaths reported over weekend
Tesla driver in SF hits couple in crosswalk, killing husband
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd
Mom says IN water park told her to stop breastfeeding in public
ABC7 Eyewitness News Presents Return to Auschwitz: A Survivor's Story
More TOP STORIES News