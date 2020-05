Chicago protests: City roads closed, CTA service suspended to ensure safety, peaceful protests; Illinois National Guard called in

EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses Illinois National Guard members called in to Chicago to help police enforce safety measures amid massive protests across the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago announced Sunday new precautionary measures to further ensure the health and safety of residents and the hundreds of peaceful protesters participating in rallies over the death of George Floyd.As part of these efforts, the city announced that multiple routes to the Central Business District will be temporarily reduced following multiple public safety incidents and property damage that occurred overnight.Gov. JB Pritzker has called in the Illinois National Guard to help Chicago authorities enforce street closures across the city.Starting Sunday, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, Department of Water Management and the Chicago Police Department will reduce access in the city's Central Business District and Loop area to only employees whose businesses are located within the designated boundaries, individuals who reside in the surrounding area and residents engaged in essential activities.Lightfoot joined CPD and OEMC Sunday morning to provide an update on the city's preparedness efforts to ensure peaceful organized protests, rallies and marches.The following boundaries include:The CTA announced Sunday that service on all bus and rail lines will be suspended at 6:30 p.m., at the request of public safety officials.Service is expected to resume Monday morning.CTA will provide regular service updates at: transitchicago.com Metra also changed its schedule. The commuter rail canceled all trains scheduled to arrive downtown or leave downtown after 3 p.m.Illinois State Police have released additional ramp closures, including the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway to Ida B. Wells Drive, the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway to Ida B. Wells Drive, the northbound Kennedy Expressway to Ohio Street, the northbound Stevenson Expressway to northbound Lake Shore Drive and the southbound Kennedy to Ohio. I-88 ramps, both westbound and eastbound, to Farnsworth Avenue and Eola Road are also closed.After Sunday's announcement, the city is working closely with the organizers of rallies and protests scheduled to take place within the area this afternoon to provide an alternative, optional route for marches to peacefully and safely return in Chicago.This latest effort follows Lightfoot's citywide curfew for all residents and visitors, effective from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. until further notice.Lightfoot, and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown continue to reiterate that their No. 1 priority is the safety and health of all residents, including protesters and police officers.On Sunday afternoon. Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Cook County to help local authorities respond to ongoing protests.Gov. Pritzker activated 375 Illinois National Guard members to help Chicago police keep the city and its residents safe."This is an immensely challenging moment for our city, our state, and our country, one born from decades and centuries of systemic racism," Pritzker said in a statement. "To those peacefully expressing the pain, fear, and rage of this moment, I hear you. Your voices matter. We must address the profound injustices in our society and bring about real and meaningful change."According to a press release from the governor's office, 375 Illinois National Guardsmen were activated for State Active Duty to assist the CPD in "protecting the City of Chicago and its residents." The guard will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protesters exercising their first amendment rights, the release said.