Curfews in Chicago, suburbs including Aurora, Joliet, enacted after looting, unrest overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Curfews have been put in place in Chicago and a number of surrounding suburbs as looting and unrest continue to persist, especially after sundown, alongside large and peaceful protest calling for police reform, equality and justice in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Here is list of curfews in effect in the Chicago area:9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 7 a.m. Wednesday: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday: 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., until further notice: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Monday: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., until further notice: 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice: 9 p.m. Tuesday - 5 a.m. Wednesday: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday: 9 p.m. Tuesday - 5 a.m. Wednesday: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday