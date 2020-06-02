curfew

Curfews in Chicago, suburbs including Aurora, Joliet, enacted after looting, unrest overnight

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Curfews have been put in place in Chicago and a number of surrounding suburbs as looting and unrest continue to persist, especially after sundown, alongside large and peaceful protest calling for police reform, equality and justice in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Here is list of curfews in effect in the Chicago area:

Chicago: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice

NORTH SUBURBS
Kenosha County (Wis.): 8 p.m. Tuesday - 7 a.m. Wednesday

WEST SUBURBS
Aurora: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday
Berwyn: 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., until further notice
Cicero: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Monday
Downers Grove: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 6 p.m. Wednesday
Oak Park: 9 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday



SOUTH SUBURBS
Blue Island: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., until further notice
Burbank: 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Calumet City: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Chicago Heights: 9 p.m. Tuesday - 5 a.m. Wednesday
Chicago Ridge: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday
Joliet: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday
Oak Lawn: 9 p.m. Tuesday - 5 a.m. Wednesday
Orland Park: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice
Tinley Park: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday

Curfews are changing on a daily basis. Check back for updates.
