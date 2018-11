Wheaton Metra station fully reopens nearly 1 year after fire

Wheaton's Metra station fully re-opened Wednesday morning for the first time since a fire almost a year ago.The flames started the night before Thanksgiving 2017 . Since then, crews have fixed the areas of the building that were damaged by the fire smoke and water.Fire investigators said the fire was accidental and was related to a heater unit that was malfunctioning.The restoration involved gutting the restrooms along with electrical and plumbing work. Wheaton said the work was covered by insurance. The city only paid $50,000 deductible.