Wheaton Metra station fully reopens nearly 1 year after fire

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --Wheaton's Metra station fully re-opened Wednesday morning for the first time since a fire almost a year ago.
The flames started the night before Thanksgiving 2017. Since then, crews have fixed the areas of the building that were damaged by the fire smoke and water.
Fire investigators said the fire was accidental and was related to a heater unit that was malfunctioning.
The restoration involved gutting the restrooms along with electrical and plumbing work. Wheaton said the work was covered by insurance. The city only paid $50,000 deductible.