Wine spills onto Bishop Ford Freeway on Far South Side after 2 semis crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two semi-trucks crashed on the inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway on the Far South Side Tuesday morning, resulting in cases of wine being spilled along the roadway.

The crash occurred in near 130th Street at about 12:30 a.m.

The trailer of one of the trucks carrying 40,000 pounds of bottles of wine spilled open. About one quarter of the load spilled onto the roadway, IDOT minutemen on the scene said.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

One person had minor injuries as a result of the crash, Illinois State Police said.

The two right lanes of the Bishop Ford remain closed as crews clean up after the crash.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
