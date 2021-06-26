train accident

Train, car accident in East Chicago leaves 3 dead, 3 critically injured, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 dead, 3 critically injured from train, car accident in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- Three people died and three others were transported to area hospitals in critical condition after a minivan was struck by a train, police said.

The accident took place just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police officers arrived to the scene and found the 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan approximately 200 yards west of the Euclid Avenue train crossing. It had extensive damage to the passenger side and the air bags were deployed.

The 36-year-old male driver, the 38-year-old female front seat passenger and a 10-year-old female rear passenger were all deceased on the scene. Three male children ranging in ages seven to 10 were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. Both adults were East Chicago residents, officials said.

The official cause of the accident is still being investigated by the traffic division, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that vehicle was traveling north bound on 4600 Euclid when the signals, lights and crossing gates indicating a train was approaching activated, according to police. The vehicle is captured on video disregarding and going around the crossing gate that was down and operational. Once the van went around the crossing gate, it was struck by the west bound train, police added.

Identification of all parties is pending. No additional information is available at the time, and more information will be available once the investigation is completed by the traffic division, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaeast chicagotrain accidentcar accidenttrain crashfatal crashchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAIN ACCIDENT
Metra train hits, kills pedestrian near Gladstone Park
Metra MD-N line delayed after freight train hits pedestrian
Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck
Person fatally struck by Metra train in Evanston
TOP STORIES
Search grows dire at Florida building collapse site with 159 missing
Man charged with fatally stabbing Maryland grad student in the Loop
Soaking rains, storms move through south suburbs, NW IN | LIVE RADAR
Hobart attorney found dead by wife in ransacked home
Lake Shore Drive renamed to honor DuSable
4 injured by turbulence on flight from Midway to Salt Lake City
4 dead, 159 remain missing after Florida building collapse
Show More
No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs
Chicago Weather: Showers, mainly in AM, Saturday
Chicago drag show celebrates Pride Month
Judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison
Resource center for IL tornado victims opens this weekend
More TOP STORIES News