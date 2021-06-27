train accident

Girl, 5, among victims killed in East Chicago train, minivan crash, Lake Co. Coroner says

3 other children remain hospitalized in critical condition
Victims identified in Deadly East Chicago train, minivan crash

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A 5-year-old girl is among three people killed in a train crash in East Chicago Saturday.

The 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan they were riding in was hit by a freight train near the Euclid Avenue train crossing around 1 a.m., police said.

The lake County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as Pedro Trinidad, 36, Flor Carillo, 38 and Evelyn Trinidad, 5, all of East Chicago.

RELATED: Train, car accident in East Chicago leaves 3 dead, 3 critically injured, police say

Three people died and three others were transported to hospitals in critical condition after a minivan was struck by a train, police said.



Three other children are hospitalized in critical condition.

Surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit, police said.

Train pushed the minivan about 200 yards west of the crossing.

Authorities have not yet released the relationship of the victims.
