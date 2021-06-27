Girl, 5, among victims killed in East Chicago train, minivan crash, Lake Co. Coroner says

The 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan they were riding in was hit by a freight train near the Euclid Avenue train crossing around 1 a.m., police said.
The lake County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as Pedro Trinidad, 36, Flor Carillo, 38 and Evelyn Trinidad, 5, all of East Chicago.
RELATED: Train, car accident in East Chicago leaves 3 dead, 3 critically injured, police say
Three other children are hospitalized in critical condition.
Surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit, police said.
Train pushed the minivan about 200 yards west of the crossing.
Authorities have not yet released the relationship of the victims.