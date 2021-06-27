Girl, 5, among victims killed in East Chicago train, minivan crash, Lake Co. Coroner says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10833671" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people died and three others were transported to hospitals in critical condition after a minivan was struck by a train, police said.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A 5-year-old girl is among three people killed in a train crash in East Chicago Saturday.The 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan they were riding in was hit by a freight train near the Euclid Avenue train crossing around 1 a.m., police said.The lake County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as Pedro Trinidad, 36, Flor Carillo, 38 and Evelyn Trinidad, 5, all of East Chicago.Three other children are hospitalized in critical condition.Surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit, police said.Train pushed the minivan about 200 yards west of the crossing.Authorities have not yet released the relationship of the victims.