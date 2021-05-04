Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Indiana moving to orange tier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago announced an update to the city's COVID-19 travel order Tuesday with Indiana moving to the more restrictive orange tier.Indiana is the only state that moved from the yellow tier to the orange tier. South Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Virginia, the District of Columbia, South Carolina, Vermont, Alaska, and Connecticut all moved from the orange tier to the yellow tier.Travelers from states in the orange tier must either quarantine for 10 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers from yellow states do not need to quarantine or test before arrival.States in the yellow tier are: Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Kansas, Wisconsin, California, Wyoming, Missouri, Hawaii,Utah, Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Idaho, Montana,Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Dakota, Maryland, Nebraska,Ohio,South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, Alaska, Connecticut, District of Columbia,and Iowa.States in the orange tier are: New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Delaware,Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire,Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia, Maine,North Dakota,Puerto Rico, North Carolina, Oregon, and WashingtonCDPH says travelers from an orange state unable to get a test prior to arriving in Chicago can use an airport testing site or another site upon arrival but must quarantine until they have a negative test. Travelers who have been fully vaccinated and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or test negative.A state in the yellow tier has less than 15 daily cases per 100,000 people. States in the orange tier have more than 15 cases per 100,000 people.Essential workers are exempt from the travel order. The city recommends canceling all non-essential travel to stop the spread of COVID-19. Other exemptions include travel for medical care, parental shared custody and passing through a state for less than 24 hours.The updated travel order will take effect on Friday. The order is updated every other Tuesday.