CTA Blue Line resumes normal service Monday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some good news for the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line service riders.

Normal Blue Line service between Rosemont and O'Hare airport will resume Monday morning.

Trains will begin running between the two stops at 4 a.m., just in time for those morning commuters.

Blue Line service was suspended for a little over week for a track maintenance as part of one of two "extended line-cuts" included in a $207 million project to upgrade the nearly 40-year-old signal system, according to the CTA.

Another shut down will be announced later in the year.
