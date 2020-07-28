CTA

CTA to giveaway 5,000 free Ventra cards at community pop-up event

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority will host the first in a series of community giveaway events Tuesday to distribute 5,000 free Ventra cards from its Community Connection Bus.

The cards were sponsored by Chicago-based Butcher Boy Cooking Oils and will be handed out at the City of Chicago's Racial Equity Rapid Response Team's food distribution pop-up event in Auburn Park.

The event will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Save-A-Lot grocery store parking lot at 7908 South Halsted Avenue.

CTA will also be handing out its popular "Travel Healthy" kits, which feature a disposable cloth face mask, hand sanitizer and tips for healthy travel.

Future distribution dates and locations will be announced soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoauburn parkpublic transportationcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CTA
Person fatally struck by CTA Red Line train in Englewood
Mult-vehicle crash involving CTA bus captured on security camera
Man stabs attacker in Brown Line station, police say
Man charged in CTA body-slamming incident caught on video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wisconsin added to Chicago quarantine travel list; 19 states total
COVID-19 patients report persistent, mysterious symptoms long after 1st bout with virus
Men on bikes steal car, force driver out in Streeterville
Family pleads for help finding shooter after baby girl wounded on Bishop Ford
Logan Square front lawn becomes Chicago's new jazz hub
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Apparent shark attack leaves woman dead in Maine: Officials
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice with low humidity Tuesday
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
5 shot, 1 killed in Burnside
Emmy nominations 2020: Watch live announcement on Tuesday
Chicago hacker asks to be released from prison due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News