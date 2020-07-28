CTA to giveaway 5,000 free Ventra cards at community pop-up event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority will host the first in a series of community giveaway events Tuesday to distribute 5,000 free Ventra cards from its Community Connection Bus.The cards were sponsored by Chicago-based Butcher Boy Cooking Oils and will be handed out at the City of Chicago's Racial Equity Rapid Response Team's food distribution pop-up event in Auburn Park.The event will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Save-A-Lot grocery store parking lot at 7908 South Halsted Avenue.CTA will also be handing out its popular "Travel Healthy" kits, which feature a disposable cloth face mask, hand sanitizer and tips for healthy travel.Future distribution dates and locations will be announced soon.