First look: O'Hare expansion proposals; full designs unveiled Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --The city will unveil the five proposal from top architects for the massive expansion of O'Hare International Airport Thursday.
The Chicago Department of Aviation offered a first look at the five proposals Wednesday night. They were submitted by Fentress-EXP-Brook-Garza Joint Venture Partners, Studio ORD Joint Venture Partners, Foster Epstein Moreno Joint Venture Partners, Santiago Calatrava, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.
The city launched a design contest in June 2018 to find a lead architect for the $8.5 billion project, which is also expected to create tens of thousands of jobs.
"This is an opportunity to write the next chapter in Chicago's legacy of architectural ingenuity, while sharing the iconic architecture and design Chicago is famous for with visitors from across the country and around the world," said Mayor Emanuel at the time.
City officials will unveil the full proposals Thursday morning. The expansion is expected to open in 2028 and will be financed by airline ticket fees, the city said.