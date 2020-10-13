Indiana added to Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6506274" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady updates Chicago's COVID-19 travel order.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's COVID-19 emergency travel order was updated Tuesday, adding Indiana to the list.Twenty-five total states and Puerto Rico are now on the Chicago travel quarantine order. The four new states added Tuesday were Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island and New Mexico.The threshold for inclusion on the quarantine order list is an average of at least more than 15 new cases per 100,000.Wisconsin also remains on the quarantine travel order. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady reminded the public that the two-week travel quarantine is required for anyone coming from Wisconsin or Indiana to Chicago for non-work purposes, and for any Chicago resident returning from Wisconsin or Indiana, even if they were there less than 24 hours, unless they are an essential worker.Other exemptions from the quarantine order include students who regularly travel over the Illinois-Indiana border for school, personal travel for medical care, and parental shared custody.Chicago residents are strongly advised not to travel to any state on the quarantine list.The travel order does not apply to people who have to drive to work between Chicago and Wisconsin.The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:-Alabama-Alaska-Arkansas-Idaho-Indiana-Iowa-Kansas-Kentucky-New Mexico-North Carolina-Minnesota-Mississippi-Missouri-Montana-Nebraska-Nevada-North Dakota-Oklahoma-Puerto Rico-Rhode Island-South Carolina-South Dakota-Tennessee-Utah-Wisconsin-WyomingTravelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.