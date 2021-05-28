Memorial Day Weekend travel picks up at Chicago airports, expressways

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Memorial Day will be the first major holiday weekend since vaccinations became widely available and millions of travelers are expected to hit the roads and the skies Friday.Passenger volume at O'Hare is expected to peak Friday morning and the airport was already busy on Thursday.With vaccine now widely available, more people are starting to travel. More than 800,000 passengers are expected to pass through O'Hare this holiday weekend, that's more than a six-fold increase over the same period last year."I got an alert that the entire planes are full... and they're trying to bump people. So it's different. It's different, it is. It's like 2019," air traveler Mary Daddono said.With Memorial Day gas prices at their highest level in seven years, it's actually cheaper for many to fly. They haven't been this high since 2014. This year, gas prices are over a dollar more than they were this time last year."Usually prices go up and you can get a car if you're willing to pay. Now we have a double whammy. Prices are through the roof, but over a third of the markets we found cars weren't even available," said Prof. Joe Schwieterman, DePaul University.Rental cars are also at a premium and trains are full, too as Amtrak resumes a number of Chicago-connected routes this weekend."Usually prices go up and you can get a car if you're willing to pay. Now we have a double whammy. Prices are through the roof, but over a third of the markets we found cars weren't even available," said Prof. Joe Schwieterman, DePaul University.As for hotels in the city, this weekend is shaping up to be the busiest in 14 months."Room rates are up about 50% where they were at this point last year, and that's a critical metric that we measure in terms of our recovery," said Michael Jacobson, President & CEO, Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association.But even with a 60% increase in Memorial Day travel compared to last year, the pandemic is still having an effect on people's plans."It's still 14% below pre-pandemic. But people are anxious to get out and where people want to go is beaches or mountains. They're still more comfortable being in outdoor places," said Molly Hart, AAA.Meanwhile if you're flying, remember the mask mandates are in place in airports and on planes.