Travel

Navy Pier marina on hold until 2022

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The grand opening for a new marina at Navy Pier is on hold until 2022.

The developer says permits still need to be secured.

The privately-funded marina will be Lake Michigan's first all-transient marina, so boaters can stay for a few hours, a few days or longer.

RELATED: New marina coming to Navy Pier

A manager for the project said in a statement, "Despite all other governmental agencies and approvals being in place, we have not received our final permit to construct from the City Department of Transportation. Please understand that we are working hard to finalize permitting and get construction started, but given Covid circumstances, we are required to delay the grand opening until Spring of 2022. While this is disappointing to us at NPM, I can assure you that we are ready to proceed once the bureaucratic logjam has loosened.

"We promised you periodic updates. As an active boater I am as anxious as I know you are to have the opportunity to utilize The People's Pier for transient mooring at Navy Pier as soon as possible - as Chicago and Navy Pier envisioned in the Pier's Centennial Vision & Planned Development."

There will be five-star concierge service for boaters including a lounge, showers and laundry service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagonavy pierboatsnavy pier
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL woman owes $20K in PUA unemployment benefits overpayment
Indiana 'on fire' as Holcomb reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor Lightfoot updates Chicago vaccine distribution plans
Boy bursts into tears when north suburban Santa says 'no' to Nerf gun
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before US decision
Truck caught in NW Indiana carrying $2M in cocaine: ISP
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
Show More
Joliet crash involving funeral procession leaves 3 hurt
Girl, 15, hurt in Lawndale shooting: CPD
Trump and his GOP loyalists seek to pile on SCOTUS election challenge
Northern lights may glow over parts of US this week
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
More TOP STORIES News