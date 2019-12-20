Officials warn holiday travelers not to bring marijuana to O'Hare, Midway even after Illinois legalization

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Christmas just five days away, many people are preparing for the big holiday escape.Both the roads and airports are expected to be busy with travelers, but if you're flying, there's a warning.Chicago officials expect Friday to be the busiest day of the holiday travel stretch, with 5 million expected to fly through O'Hare and Midway.It is recommended travelers get to the airport two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.While recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on January 1, it is still illegal to possess according to federal law. It's illegal to bring it across state lines and may be illegal in the country you're visiting.