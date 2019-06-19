Trip Advisor ranks Chicago Architecture River Cruise among 10 best experiences for travelers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you haven't been on Chicago's Architecture River Cruise, you're missing out.
Trip Advisor has ranked the cruise among the ten best experiences in the world for travelers.
One traveler strongly recommended the evening cruise, saying, "The buildings are beautiful as the light changes from daylight to dusk to night."
Other experiences on the list include the Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica Tour, the Snorkeling Silfra Tour in Iceland and the Red Rock Canyon Electric Bike Tour. For the full list, visit Trip Advisor's website.
