Uber, Lyft Strike: Rideshare drivers in Chicago taking part in 24-hour strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago drivers are among those taking part in a 24-hour rideshare strike Wednesday.Many drivers said they have trouble making ends meet and the frustration is building.Uber and Lyft drivers walked started striking at midnight. Rideshare drivers have been passing out fliers at O'Hare alerting other drivers about the strike.They're demanding a number of reforms including livable wages, job security, regulated fares and benefits.One of the demands from drivers here in Chicago is for Mayor-elect Lightfoot to make good on promises to limit the number of ride share drivers."Honestly, I have no choice," said rideshare driver A.J. Jefri. "If I have a choice, I'm going to strike, but I need to pay my bills. I have three kids...this is my job and I'm a full-time driver and I'm always with the drivers because I'm also suffering with the same problems."Both Lyft and Uber have stated that their businesses would be 'adversely affected' if drivers were classified as employees instead of contractors. The 24-hour strike is happening across major U.S. cities as well as parts of the United Kingdom.The strike was planned strategically to take place just ahead of Uber's expected public-trading debut on Friday, a huge moment in the company's history.Drivers in Chicago are planning a rally and march Wednesday afternoon.Demonstrations are also planned in nine other cities, including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.It's not the first time drivers for ride-hailing apps have staged protests. Strikes were planned in several cities ahead of Lyft's IPO last month, although the disruption to riders appeared to be minimal. This time more cities are participating."Drivers built these billion dollar companies and it is just plain wrong that so many continue to be paid poverty wages while Silicon Valley investors get rich off their labor," said Brendan Sexton, executive director of the Independent Drivers Guild, in a statement. "All drivers deserve fair pay."Lyft said its drivers' hourly earnings have increased over the last two years, that 75% of its drivers work less than 10 hours per week to supplement existing jobs and that on average the company's drivers earn over $20 an hour."We know that access to flexible, extra income makes a big difference for millions of people, and we're constantly working to improve how we can best serve our driver community," Lyft said.