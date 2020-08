Chicago quarantine: Wisconsin removed from city's COVID-19 emergency travel order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wisconsin is being taken off Chicago's COVID-19 travel quarantine order, the city has announced Tuesday.Wisconsin was added last month due to the rising number of cases in the state. Meanwhile, Iowa and Kansas are being re-added to the order.Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said states on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.The travel quarantine for Iowa and Kansas will go back into effect on Friday.The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:-Alabama-Arkansas-Arizona-California-Florida-Georgia-Idaho-Iowa-Kansas-Louisiana-Mississippi-Missouri-Nebraska-Nevada-North Carolina-North Dakota-Oklahoma-Puerto Rico-South Carolina-Tennessee-TexasTravelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers and people who commute from Wisconsin to work in Chicago are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms. Those passing through Wisconsin, stopping for less than 24 hours would not have to quarantine, but day trips for shopping would not be allowed, even if it's just for a few hours.Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.