Elmwood Park man, 27, pulled from Buffalo Grove trench collapse dies: officials

The Buffalo Grove Fire Department responded to a report of a person in a hole in the front yard of a home on Aspen Drive, officials said.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The 27-year-old Elmwood Park man rescued from a north suburban trench collapse on Monday has died, officials said early Tuesday morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said just before 3 a.m. Tuesday that it was investigating the death of Nikodem Zaremba.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Buffalo Grove Fire Department responded to a report of a person in a hole in the front yard of a home in the 1000-block of Aspen Drive, officials said. They were told the trapped person was buried, unconscious and not breathing.

At one point, a mutual aid call went out, asking for assistance from several area fire departments to help in the rescue.

There was a very large first responder presence in the residential area of Buffalo Grove.

"There are literally 50 vehicles here of all differ sorts from all different suburbs," resident Tom Perris said.

The man was pulled out of the trench at about 6:35 p.m. before being placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. He was transported to Northwest Community Hospital in an unknown condition.

ABC7 Chicago saw rescue workers working frantically to try to free that individual, digging in what appears to be the front yard of a home.

It appears sewer line work was being done in the Strathmore subdivision.

A company called Rooter Solutions, which had a vehicle at the home, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Loved ones of the person trapped could only watch helplessly.

"I did see a lady. She was very distraught and crying, upset and looking for her son," Perris said. "We're very hopeful that he's OK."