'True Chicago' to host conference for young creatives at Chicago History Museum

Conference happening Sept. 10

Saturday, September 9, 2023 1:51PM
True Chicago hosts its sixth annual conference on Sept. 10 at the Chicago History Museum in Lincoln Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- True Chicago is hosting its sixth annual conference on Sept. 10 at the Chicago History Museum in Lincoln Park.

The one-day conference promises an environment of diverse and creative visionaries inspired by their community, culture, and life experiences.

True Chicago works to connect like-minded, developing artists and respected industry leaders so they can collaboratively create what does not yet exist.

The 2023 conference includes a full day of engaging keynotes, various panel discussions and break-out sessions, and a one-of-a-kind networking experience with other creatives.

Space is limited. You can register here.

