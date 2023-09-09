'True Chicago' to host conference for young creatives at Chicago History Museum

True Chicago hosts its sixth annual conference on Sept. 10 at the Chicago History Museum in Lincoln Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- True Chicago is hosting its sixth annual conference on Sept. 10 at the Chicago History Museum in Lincoln Park.

The one-day conference promises an environment of diverse and creative visionaries inspired by their community, culture, and life experiences.

True Chicago works to connect like-minded, developing artists and respected industry leaders so they can collaboratively create what does not yet exist.

The 2023 conference includes a full day of engaging keynotes, various panel discussions and break-out sessions, and a one-of-a-kind networking experience with other creatives.

Space is limited. You can register here.