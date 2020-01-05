Dueling demonstrations in Chicago area show clash over US targeted killing of Iranian general

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anti-war protesters in Chicago and across the country are speaking out against President Donald Trump's decision to kill a top Iranian general in an airstrike.Marchers took to the streets of downtown Chicago Saturday, accusing the Trump administration of trying to start a war following the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Many rallying outside of Trump Tower questioned the decision to send thousands more American soldiers to the Middle East.The demonstration was organized by the ANSWER Coalition, a group formed post 9/11 in protest of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq."It's bad for the working class people who are going to be sent to die in a rich man's war for oil," said Nick Stender, who helped organize the protest.But not everyone sees it that way.Roughly 50 miles northwest of the city in suburban Algonquin, there's plenty of support for the military operation at a Saturday morning pro-Trump rally."This man has been marked as a terrorist even during the Obama administration. It was time to take him out," said Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider.The Pentagon launched an airstrike that killed the powerful Iranian military leader, calling it a "defensive action" to prevent future planned attacks on Americans.Iran has vowed to retaliate and avenge Soleimani's death.Major U.S. cities are on alert, with security increased in Los Angeles and New York.Chicago police are in communication with federal partners. They said there are no credible threats to the Chicago area.