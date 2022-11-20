Two Fish Crab Shack to host free Thanksgiving dinner in Bronzeville

Two Fish Crab Shack will host a 2022 Thanksgiving dinner in Bronzeville, Chicago at 641 East 47th Street on the city's South Side.

In the spirit of togetherness, a wide array of food will be served from Noon until the staff is tired. Guests will also enjoy beats by DJ Tance.

The menu includes roasted turkey, lamb chops, salmon, crab legs, Cajun pasta, macaroni and cheese and more.

It is free and open to the public at 641 East 47th Street in Bronzeville.