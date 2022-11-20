Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving

Another turkey giveaway is happening on the South Side of Chicago. More free food for Thanksgiving dinner 2022 is available for those in need.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.

There's a giveaway starting at 11 a.m. at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center on South Cottage Grove in Chatham. More than 2,000 turkeys and grocery gift cares will be given out. It's also a block party complete with a DJ, food and free hot chocolate.

Then, from noon to 3 p.m., turkeys, food baskets and trimmings will be handed out at Commonwealth Community Church on West 81st Street and LaSalle.

Five-hundred free turkeys will be given out to families in need in Englewood. This is thanks to a partnership between Attorney John Walner, the Englewood First Responders and Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois. It starts at noon at 66th and Halsted.

Dixmoor residents in need can pick up food boxes throughout the community on Sunday. The giveaways are happening at three locations from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Boxes are available on a first come, first serve basis.