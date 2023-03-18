Amy Porterfield, the author of "Two Weeks Notice," offered her advice on entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneur's advice for breaking free from 9-to-5, becoming your own boss

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to re-examine their careers, especially women.

After decades of fighting for gender equality in the workplace, an unprecedented number of women are ditching 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. jobs and finding success in their own businesses.

Amy Porterfield is the author of 'Two Weeks Notice," a step-by-step blueprint to designing your life for flexibility and financial freedom.

During her corporate days, Amy worked with mega-brands like Harley-Davidson and Peak Performance Coach Tony Robbins. After one fateful boardroom meeting and becoming aware of lifestyle, financial, work freedom and online business offers, Amy developed her nine-to-five exit plan and never looked back.

Since then, Amy has helped hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs turn in their two weeks' notice and trade burnout for freedom, income, and impact through her best-selling courses and top-ranked marketing podcast "Online Marketing Made Easy."