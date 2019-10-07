shooting

Uber driver shot on top of head while dropping off passenger in Raleigh

RALEIGH -- An Uber driver was injured after shots were fired at her SUV in Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday morning.

Raleigh Police Department said a woman was driving for Uber on Hill Street near New Bern Avenue when bullets hit her SUV around 2 a.m. The woman was shot "on the top of the head" while dropping off a passenger, according to police.

ABC11 crews captured footage of the woman walking away without life-threatening injuries. Several shots appeared to hit the vehicle before she pulled over on East Street for help.



At least five bullet holes were seen on the outside of the vehicle. A rear window was also shot out.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinacrimeshootingu.s. & worldrideshareuber
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Gun violence survivor stays determined 10 years after shooting left him paralyzed
Police investigate after witness in Amber Guyger's trial killed
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Skokie mom says gas bill tripled after signing with 3rd party energy company
VIDEO: Thieves steal ATM from Wicker Park tobacco shop
Police warn of pick pockets on downtown CTA platforms
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
Semi-trailer hauling frozen bagels erupts into flames in NW Indiana
Show More
Gun violence survivor stays determined 10 years after shooting left him paralyzed
4 teens tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
5-month-old Indiana girl dies of blunt force head injuries
Chicago tops Conde Nast Reader's Choice Awards for best big city
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, seasonably cool Monday
More TOP STORIES News