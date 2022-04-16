car crash

Chicago police search for man who fled Union Ridge crash scene after running red light, injuring 2

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police search for man who ran red light on NW Side, injuring 2

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash on the city's Northwest Side.

Officers said the driver of a white Acura SUV did not stop at a red light and hit another car, a dark-colored Lexus sedan, before getting out and running away from the scene.

The crash happened on Saturday morning near West Higgins Avenue and North Natoma Avenue in Chicago's Union Ridge neighborhood.

Two people, a man and woman in the Lexus were hurt, but are expected to be okay, police said. The man, who was driving the Lexus, sustained minor injuries and refused medical services on the scene. The woman, a passenger in the Lexus, sustained trauma to the body and was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where she is listed in fair condition.
