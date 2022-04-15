hit and run

Man charged in Near North hit-and-run that injured CPD sergeant, 5-year-old girl: Chicago police

Chicago man arrested in Lakeview
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Video shows driver fleeing traffic stop, injuring 3

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in the Near North neighborhood that injured a CPD sergeant and two others.

Juno Miles was arrested Thursday in the 2400-block of West Belmont Avenue in Lakeview after Chicago police said they identified him as the person who hit a Chicago police sergeant with his vehicle Saturday night.

Miles faces a felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

New surveillance video from a police pod camera given to ABC7 by a source shows the moments before the CPD sergeant and two civilians, including a 5-year-old girl, were injured by a driver fleeing a traffic stop last weekend.

SEE MORE: Video shows driver fleeing Near North traffic stop, injuring 3 including CPD sgt., 5-year-old girl

Police said the sergeant was conducting a traffic stop near State Street and Grand Avenue just after 8 p.m. in the Near North neighborhood. When the officer asked the driver of a red Honda to get out of the vehicle, police said he refused, put the vehicle in gear and drove off, striking the sergeant and swerving into a crowd of people crossing the street.

"He was asking for his documents and then the guy in the car, just like, took off. He hit a lady! She flew in the air, like crazy, and the officer was holding onto the door. The officer got dragged, and he hit another officer and, like, sped that way. It happened in, like, a matter of 10 seconds, all that happened," said Joshua Schaffer, who witnessed the incident.

RELATED: Police sergeant, 5-year-old girl among 3 injured after driver flees traffic stop

A woman and a 5-year-old girl were injured, police said.

The police sergeant was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman and girl were also transported to hospitals in good condition, officials said.

Miles is due in court Friday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

