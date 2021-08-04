Uniqlo Michigan Ave. location to close, retailer says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Uniqlo is closing its store on Michigan Avenue later this month.The Japanese clothing retailer posted online, saying the doors will be shut on Aug. 22.Uniqlo has other stores on State Street and at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.But the loss of the large Magnificent Mile location is a reminder of Macy's departure from Water Tower Place across the street.Target was reportedly eyeing the latter vacancy for a time, but no replacements have been confirmed."Target has a great reputation as a company it's got a very strong balance sheet it's earnings were strong in 2020 and we would look forward to welcoming them or another similarly strong store in that space," Magnificent Mile Association President Kimberly Bares said earlier this year.