Macy's Water Tower location closing on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, department store says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Macy's is closing its store at Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue.A spokeswoman for the department store giant said this is part of a strategy to "right-size its store fleet."Employees can transfer to another store or get severance pay.The State Street and suburban locations are staying open, the spokeswoman said.Macy's has been in the Magnificent Mile location for 45 years.A clearance sale will begin this month and run for about eight to 12 weeks.The decision to close the location was part of Macy's strategy announced in February 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in Chicago, the spokeswoman said.Read Macy's full statement: