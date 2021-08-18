Travel

United Airlines warns flight attendants not to duct tape unruly passengers

United Airlines has asked its flight attendants to not use duct tape to restrain unruly passengers to their seats.

In a memo obtained by ABC News, the company reminds its flight attendants that duct-taping is not an option, and that other means of dealing with unruly passengers are available.

Earlier this month, flight attendants on Frontier Airlines did use duct tape to restrain a passenger to his seat after he allegedly punched one of them and groped two others.

It's unclear if United Airlines is responding directly to that incident.

Maxwell Berry, 22, was charged with three counts of battery.



