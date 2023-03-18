Concession workers at the United Center voted to ratify a history contract with Levy after a one-day strike ahead of the NCAA basketball tournament.

United Center concessions workers vote to ratify contract with Levy after 1-day strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Concession workers at the United Center voted to ratify a history contract with Levy after reaching a tentative agreement last weekend.

The vote came after an unprecedented one-day strike ahead of a recent Bulls game, right before the Big Ten tournament.

SEE ALSO | UIC reaches tentative deal with faculty union to end strike

The new agreement includes an immediate wage increase, paid parental leave, additional paid holidays and year-round health insurance coverage for hundreds more workers.

Concessions workers with the Unite Here Local 1 union said for that more than two years, it has negotiated over healthcare and pension benefits.