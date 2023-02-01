United Center concessions workers vote in favor of authorizing strike

Unclear what would happen with United Center food, drink if workers strike; Chicago Bulls game scheduled for Thursday

It's unclear what would happen at United Center events if workers strike. The Bulls and Blackhawks play at the facility, and concerts take place, too.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of concessions workers at the United Center have overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

The workers have been without a contract for several years.

The vote means a strike could happen at any moment.

The workers that operate the food and beverage concessions work for Compass Group and Levy Restaurants.

Workers said they have been without a new contract for three years, and simply don't get paid enough money.

Many don't get health insurance, and need other jobs to make ends meet.

In fact, workers filed law violation complaints with the city, state and federal agencies.

The union representing the workers said partially in the statement, "They make the experience for the fans memorable. Unfortunately Compass/Levy is not offering all of them the wages, healthcare and benefits they deserve. Workers are ready to do whatever it takes."

With a Chicago Bulls game scheduled for Thursday night, it's not clear what plans are in place at the UC if workers strike.