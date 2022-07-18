university of chicago

Police warn of string of University of Chicago robberies; suspect implied weapon

UChicago authorities said there were at least 4 incidents
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
String of robberies around University of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police issued an alert Saturday after a string of robberies were reported near the University of Chicago.

The robberies occurred between 9:50 and 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 5600-block of South Dorcester Avenue, 5400-block of South Kenwood Avenue and the 5400-block of South Woodlawn Chicago.

The victims were approached by the suspect who implied they had a weapon and then demanded cash, according to police.

Each time the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The fourth robbery was subdued when a witness shouted at the suspect, which caused them to flee west on 55th Street.

The University of Chicago police are investigating the robberies; no physical description was released by police.
