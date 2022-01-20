police shooting

University of Chicago shooting: Man critically wounded in shootout with officer charged

Officer involved has been with University of Chicago Police Department since 2016
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man critically wounded in shootout with University of Chicago police in Hyde Park, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man critically wounded in a shootout with University of Chicago police late Tuesday morning now faces charges in the incident.

Rhysheen Wilson, 28, was charged late Wednesday with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon.

At about 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, University of Chicago police Officer Nicolas Twardak was on patrol when he spotted a person with a handgun near the corner of 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, university officials said.

The person, who police say was Wilson, began firing shots when the officer stopped his vehicle to investigate. The officer then fired back, striking the individual, Heath said.

"Officers pulled up, he shot at them and I heard he shot back," said resident John Jones. "I did see about seven casings on the ground down there."

SEE MORE: Man critically wounded in shootout with University of Chicago police in Hyde Park, CFD says

Wilson suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago fire officials said.

Both the Chicago Police Department and the university are investigating the incident.

The crime scene near the university's Hyde Park campus stretched several blocks in each direction. It shut down a nearby shopping center, leaving people who live nearby confused and a little shaken by a midday shooting.

RELATED: Bodycam video shows U of C police firing across street at gunman while yelling to get on the ground

Following, UCPD protocol, the officer is being placed on mandatory administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

Twardak has served with UCPD since 2016. In addition to routine patrol duties, he has had special assignments as a field training officer and bike officer, the university said.

A University of Chicago police officer shot a student in that same area in April of 2018 when prosecutors said the man lunged at the officer with a pipe.

RELATED: University of Chicago student shot by campus police charged with assaulting officer

The incident set off campus protests, but the student was later charged with aggravated assault on an officer.

University officials said Twardak was involved in one previous shooting in April 2018. The Chicago Police Department and the university reviewed the incident, and both reviews found that the officer's actions were consistent with applicable law.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkpolice involved shootingpolice shootingshootoutuniversity of chicagoshooting
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
U of C officer who recently shot gunman also shot student 4 years ago
Bodycam videos shows U of C police shooting in Hyde Park
Man wounded in shootout with University of Chicago police: CFD
$3M bail for man wounded, charged in shootout with Cook Co. deputies
TOP STORIES
Chicago area COVID testing company sued over alleged scheme
Car with kids inside stolen, crashed on Northwest Side, police say
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
Democrats fail to pass voting rights legislation in Senate
U of C officer who recently shot gunman also shot student 4 years ago
Cook Co. judge has to do sensitivity training after 'sexist' comments
Show More
1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Sauganash crash: Chicago police
DuPage County endorses plan to hold Ribfest 2022 in Wheaton
Man charged in murder of Gary businessman, community leader
By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden's first year
Chicago Weather: Very cold Thursday, wind chills -10 to -20
More TOP STORIES News