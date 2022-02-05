U of C students rally to defund campus police after man shot while allegedly in mental health crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of University of Chicago students have been rallying on campus, calling for the university to defund campus police.The protest came after a police-involved shooting last month.Students said the man shot, Rhysheen Wilson, was experiencing a mental health crisis, but the university said the man fired at the officer. The 28-year-old was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon.The university released a statement, saying it recently announced a number of initiatives to increase security and will continue to adopt additional measures.