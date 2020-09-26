University Park water update expected as lead levels remain below EPA standards

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5356237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents in the south suburbs are frustrated over what they consider a lack of information about efforts to clean up lead-tainted water.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of University Park is expected to give an update on the town's contaminated water problem Saturday morning.Some residents there are now in their 15th month without safe drinking water.Aqua Illinois discovered elevated lead levels in June 2019. The elevation was the result of switching from well water to water from the Kankakee River.The village also used a different chemical treatment for removing rust in pipes, which removed some pipes' protective coating.It said as of last month, 88% of samples had lead levels below U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards. But Aqua Illinois also said data show they are on a path to resolution.At the time, the village distributed thousands of cases of bottled water and stopped charging residents for inconsumable water.Mayor Joseph E. Roudez III is expected to speak at 10 a.m. U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, is expected to attend, as well.