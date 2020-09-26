contaminated water

University Park water update expected as lead levels remain below EPA standards

88% of University Park water samples had lead levels below standards, Aqua Illinois says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of University Park is expected to give an update on the town's contaminated water problem Saturday morning.

Some residents there are now in their 15th month without safe drinking water.

Aqua Illinois discovered elevated lead levels in June 2019. The elevation was the result of switching from well water to water from the Kankakee River.

RELATED: 'Stay-at-home' order complicating water issues in University Park amid coronavirus pandemic

The village also used a different chemical treatment for removing rust in pipes, which removed some pipes' protective coating.

It said as of last month, 88% of samples had lead levels below U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards. But Aqua Illinois also said data show they are on a path to resolution.

RELATED: Elevated lead levels in water first detected in August 2018, Aqua Illinois president says
EMBED More News Videos

Residents in the south suburbs are frustrated over what they consider a lack of information about efforts to clean up lead-tainted water.



At the time, the village distributed thousands of cases of bottled water and stopped charging residents for inconsumable water.

Mayor Joseph E. Roudez III is expected to speak at 10 a.m. U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, is expected to attend, as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessuniversity parkwaterleadcontaminated water
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONTAMINATED WATER
Elevated levels of lead found in drinking water
Global 6K for Water goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic cancellation
'Stay-at-home' order complicating water issues in University Park
Nearly 300 gallons of wine flowed out of faucets in town in Italy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
IL among 10 states affected by mushroom recall due to salmonella
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Lake Bluff school district sends students home after COVID-19 exposure
Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions despite spread
Kenosha police officer's lawyer says he shot Jacob Blake in fear for child in backseat
Madigan refuses to testify before special committee investigating ComEd case: report
Show More
Sparks fly on major LA freeway as police chase suspect
Some Republicans accuse governor of intimidation over Fair Tax Amendment
I-55 reopens after several injured in multi-vehicle crash: ISP
$16K reward offered in Harvey mother's murder
Chicago Weather: Warm, sunny Saturday
More TOP STORIES News