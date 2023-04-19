  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

4 teens in serious condition, 1 critical after taking edibles at North Side HS

CFD responded to address where Chicago Public Schools' Uplift High School is located on Wilson Avenue

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 9:18PM
4 teens in serious condition, 1 critical after taking edibles: CFD
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago fire crews responded to an address where CPS' Uplift Community High School is located on Wilson Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four teens were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition and one was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after eating edibles, Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago fire crews responded about 3 p.m. to 900 W. Wilson Ave. in the city's Uptown neighborhood. Chicago Public Schools' Uplift Community High School is located at that address.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools student athletes help Englewood kids cultivate a love of reading

CFD said the five teens were taken to a nearby hospital, and four were in serious condition, while one was in critical condition.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW