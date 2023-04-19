4 teens in serious condition, 1 critical after taking edibles at North Side HS

Chicago fire crews responded to an address where CPS' Uplift Community High School is located on Wilson Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four teens were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition and one was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after eating edibles, Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago fire crews responded about 3 p.m. to 900 W. Wilson Ave. in the city's Uptown neighborhood. Chicago Public Schools' Uplift Community High School is located at that address.

CFD said the five teens were taken to a nearby hospital, and four were in serious condition, while one was in critical condition.

