UpRising Bakery owner 'outraged' after village issues letter prohibiting events

A man was arrested after UpRising Bakery was vandalized and a drag show was canceled, the Lake in the Hills Police Department said.

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The fallout continues for a business in the far northwest suburbs, where damage still remains after the establishment was vandalized last weekend with hate messages.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Hours before UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills was supposed to host a drag show, an Alsip man allegedly shattered the business' windows and left slurs printed on the walls.

"We are appalled by the senseless hate crime," Village President Ray Bogdanowski said in a statement following the incident. "The fact that the suspect had come to our Village from a town 60 miles away is also disturbing."

Now, the owner said village officials are prohibiting her from hosting any more events, including one she was forced to cancel Saturday night and another for Sunday.

The latest blow has left the owner outrage as to why the village made the decision.

According to a letter from the village's attorney, the business center where the bakery is housed is not zoned for entertainment events, and if the owner continues to host them, it says she will face a hefty fine and possibly her business's liquor license revoked.

On Saturday evening, business at suburban bakery showed remnants of support.

RELATED: 'Hate has no home here': UpRising Bakery reopens after vandalism forces drag show cancellation

"They have, like, the best gluten-free pastries," said customer Beth Rodriguez.

"She's been through a lot and just when you thought she was pass the hump, it seems to be snowballing on her," said fellow customer Craig Hack.

Their empty seats were supposed to be filled for Disney Karaoke night, but that event was abruptly canceled, as future ones are now in jeopardy, following the letter sent to owner Corinna Sac on Thursday from the Village of Lake in the Hills.

"Any and all events here need to cease immediately otherwise they were going to potentially take action against us, including fines, revocation of our business license, our liquor license," Sac said.

This, despite events that have been hosted at the establishment since the bakery opened back in November.

"So, it's just when we added something that was LGBTQ, and stuff like that, that it caused an uproar," Sac said. "I'm outraged!"

The response comes a week after her bakery was vandalized with hate messages hours before it was supposed to host a family-friendly drag show.

RELATED: UpRising Bakery refuses to back down amid harassment, threats for hosting drag show

"The only thing I could do was cry. I just looked around at everything and cried," Sac said.

For now, she's forced to cancel all of her upcoming events, but said her fight with the village is only beginning.

"We are working with our attorneys," she said. "So, hopefully with their guidance, their help and support, we can find a path forward."

ABC7 did reach out to Village President Ray Bogdanowski for a statement, and as of Saturday night, we have yet to receive it.