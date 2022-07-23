UpRising Bakery cancels drag show after vandals break windows, spray-paint slurs on walls

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A family-friendly drag show set for Saturday in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills was canceled after vandals broke UpRising Bakery's windows and spray-painted slurs on its walls, the business' owner said.The bakery had been experiencing a flurry of online and in-person backlash against the business hosting it.Since announcing the drag show for all ages, UpRising Bakery and Cafe owner Corinna Sac said she received numerous threats."One morning I came in and there was a bag of feces outside. There was a letter taped to the door that said pedophiles work here," Sac said, recounting just some of the hateful incidents of the past few weeks."Someone came in, did a perimeter walk around our cafe, commented on how disgusting and dirty it was, and then spit on our case," she said recounting another incident.The baker and mother of two was shocked by the hostility toward her and her business in person and online after she posted about a drag show event she planned to host there this weekend."To take a really fun time, like a drag show, and then make it more family-friendly to involve everyone and anyone," she said.Now, the Lake in the Hills Police became involved, investigating the threats and working closely with Sac amid potential protests from anti-LGBTQ+ groups this weekend."The department will be taking a zero-tolerance approach for those individuals who choose to attend with plans to engage in acts of violence or criminal activity," police said."If this is the hill that we die on, I'm gonna die loud and proud because we've always fought and said equality for everyone," Sac said.When she still planned for the show to go on, Sac said any accusation of targeting children is completely false."We were not targeting kids. We were opening it up to families who felt like (the drag show) was OK for their kids," she said.While she said she's lost customers, Sac is gaining new ones, like Carol White."I have a grandson who just came out as trans. He's 18, and I support him and I support this business. We are gonna be regulars at this restaurant," White said."I just felt so right in my soul, like, standing up to all the online stuff and not letting it bring us down," Sac said.Sac has been in regular contact with Lake in the Hills Police. They've even added new cameras at the front and back of the property after the in-person harassment. They are also patrolling the property once an hour.