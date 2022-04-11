Chicago police investigating after couple found dead in Uptown apartment complex

By Stephanie Wade
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD investigating after couple found dead in Uptown apartment complex

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple was found dead in their Uptown apartment after a well-being check Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the Wilson Yard senior housing complex in the 1000-block of West Montrose Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. After getting access to the unit with the help of an onsite maintenance worker, police said officers found a 79-year-old man and 61-year-old woman in the bedroom dead.

Police said the woman had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the side of the head and the man sustained trauma to the face.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uptownchicagohomicide investigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
Search continues for missing IN mom after 'false alarm,' police say
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
Man killed ID'd, 5 others hurt in Elgin apartment shooting: officials
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
Show More
Dramatic video shows fair ride operator caught in ride
CACC seeks pet fosters, waives adoption fees for dogs
2 killed, 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting: police
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, mild Monday
19 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
More TOP STORIES News