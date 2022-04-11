Chicago police investigating after couple found dead in Uptown apartment complex

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple was found dead in their Uptown apartment after a well-being check Sunday night, Chicago police said.Officers responded to the Wilson Yard senior housing complex in the 1000-block of West Montrose Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. After getting access to the unit with the help of an onsite maintenance worker, police said officers found a 79-year-old man and 61-year-old woman in the bedroom dead.Police said the woman had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the side of the head and the man sustained trauma to the face.Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.