Society

Penthouse from Urban Cowboy up for sale in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- The downtown Houston penthouse suite where John Travolta had a romantic encounter with "Pam" in the movie Urban Cowboy is now on the market.

The penthouse at 2016 Main Street has magnificent panoramic views of downtown.

One of the scenes from the movie is shot in front of the windows looking out on the lights of Houston.

The unit on the 26th floor is almost 4,000 square feet and is loaded with upgrades and features.

It can be yours for just $725,000!

Watch the video above for a walk-through of the luxurious property in the video above!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonjohn travoltamoviesreal estate
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News