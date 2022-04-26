National women's bowling tournament expected to generate over $12M in impact for DuPage County

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- Addison has one of the largest bowling alleys in the country and is hosting the largest women's sporting tournament.All 84 lanes are being used for the United States Bowling Congress Women's Open."102 years of this tournament, what more can you ask for? Chicagoland is an amazing area for bowling, a lot of history here," said Brittni LaGeorge, a participant and USBC board memberThe competition last came to the Chicago area in 1939. Over 13,000 bowlers and their families from all over the country are expected to visit DuPage County over the course of the tournament, which lasts until July 3.With an average of only four hours of competing each day, the hope is that bowlers and their families will spend the rest of the time outside these walls spending money. The event is expected to generate over $12 million in economic impact for DuPage County"Right now we have 6,000 hotel rooms booked and we are expecting to double that," said DuPage Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Beth Marchetti.The timing could not be better as DuPage tries to recover from the pandemic. The DuPage County information booth and the Stardust gift shop were busy. Competitor Sylvia Hahn, 81, picked up a few Chicago gifts."We love to go to different places and try to see things while we are here," Hahn said.The USBC hopes Chicago area residents will give some attention to a sport that often flies under the radar."It's not an easy sport. It's very hard to be a good at a high level," LaGeorge said. "I encourage people to come out and watch."