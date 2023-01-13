Reward offered after 4 recent robberies of USPS mail carriers in Chicago

USPS is offering a $50,000 reward for information after four recent robberies of mail carriers in Chicago, including in Lincoln Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $50,000 reward has been offered after four U.S. postal workers have been robbed in the last week.

One of the most recent incidents happened in Lincoln Park.

Police said the letter carrier was on his route in the 2500-block of North Ashland Avenue on Wednesday when he was robbed at gunpoint by two men at around 11:30 a.m.

They got away in a dark colored Kia sedan with tinted windows. Investigators releasing these surveillance photos of the getaway car.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who can help police arrest and convict the offenders.

The head of the letter carriers union said that they are now working in fear.

"We want to deliver our letter carriers home to their families each and every day and they should not have to work in fear," Elise Foster, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Local Branch 11, said.

Last Thursday police issued a community alert warning about the two incidents on the South Side at 117th and Halsted streets and 117th and Stewart. Then Thursday, another mail carrier was robbed in that same area near 107th and LaSalle streets.

The letter carriers union said they are working with the postal service to get protection for the letter carriers.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood