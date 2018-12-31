US Postal Service employee shot in Elk Grove Village, police say

(Shutterstock)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A U.S. Postal Service worker was shot in Elk Grove Village Monday evening, police said.

The USPS worker was driving eastbound on Brantwood Avenue near Smethwick Lane in an unmarked postal vehicle at about 6 p.m. when he was shot from a distance by an unknown offender, according to Elk Grove police. The postal worker got out of his car and called for help, and a resident called 911 and came to his aid, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored SUV fleeing the area immediately after shots were fired. Police were asking residents for any security video footage that may have captured the shooting.

The postal worker was taken to Lutheran General Hospital for treatment, police said. No further information about his identity or condition was available.

This is the first known shooting in Elk Grove Village in nearly two years, according to Elk Grove police.

The U.S. Postal Service inspectors were assisting with the investigation.
