restaurant

Outdoor dining tents vandalized in West Loop

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some tents that restaurants in the West Loop have been using for outdoor dining were vandalized over the past weekend.

RELATED: Restaurants struggling amid COVID-19 restrictions whip up personalized Thanksgiving meal options

The vandalizing occurred along West Randolph Street in downtown Chicago.

Many restaurants set up outdoor tents as a way to stay in business and keep customers warm while indoor dining remains banned in Chicago and surrounding areas.

RELATED: Restaurants scramble to winterize outdoor dining amid COVID-19 restrictions

The vandalizing has become a new problem for restaurants already struggling to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No police reports were filed in the 800-block of West Randolph as of Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest loopcoronavirus chicagovandalismcoronavirus illinoisrestaurantsrestaurantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT
Bring home dinner, burlesque show
Michigan restaurant leaves franchise over COVID restrictions
Struggling restaurants rely on takeout orders
Professor Pizza offers unique pies for its students in Wrigleyville
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases expected to spike following Thanksgiving holiday weekend
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Chicago Weather: Snow expected Monday
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
Lost dog reunited with family nearly a year later, just in time for holidays
Annual winter parking ban looms
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, will wear a boot
Show More
Chicago readies for COVID-19 vaccine as United starts shipping 1st batches
Beware of these popular game console scams
28 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Teen boy shot to death in South Loop parking garage: police
Chicago Weather: Windy, cold Monday
More TOP STORIES News