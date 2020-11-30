Outdoor dining tents vandalized in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some tents that restaurants in the West Loop have been using for outdoor dining were vandalized over the past weekend.The vandalizing occurred along West Randolph Street in downtown Chicago.Many restaurants set up outdoor tents as a way to stay in business and keep customers warm while indoor dining remains banned in Chicago and surrounding areas.The vandalizing has become a new problem for restaurants already struggling to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.No police reports were filed in the 800-block of West Randolph as of Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.